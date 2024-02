A public information meeting took place Feb. 13 for a development order to construct Phase 1 of the 45.6-acre Woodfield Estero mixed-use development project on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Coconut Road.

The zoning for the project was approved in July, with the development order now addressing architecture and layout.

β€œThe first phase is some of the apartment buildings by U.S. 41, some of the mixed-use commercial and then the perimeter buffers and landscaping,” Community Development Director Mary Gibbs said.Β

