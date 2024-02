The traffic light installation is still on track to happen outside the entrance of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbour.

The original plan to install a traffic light in front of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor was slated for completion before the resort’s opening in December 2023 but faced delays.

Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the traffic light will be added at the entrance of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor on 41.

Initially, traffic studies indicated that a traffic light might not be needed.

However, after considering community feedback, negotiations with Sunseeker resulted in an agreement to proceed with installing the traffic light.

Commissioner Deutsch believes the light is not essential but said the project will be completed, estimating a time frame of around six months.

One obstacle, he said, could be supply chain delays.

The installation aims to manage traffic.

Sunseeker is footing the bill on the project, which Deutsch said is estimated to cost between a million and a million and a half dollars.

Overall, despite some controversy over whether the light is needed, the installation is moving forward.

A Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman confirmed that FDOT approved a Construction Agreement Permit for a traffic light on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The construction will be managed by American Infrastructure Services (AIS).