Tice residents urge FDOT to improve traffic safety

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Residents of the unincorporated community of Tice are urging the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic safety through written suggestions submitted at the Tice Transportation Talk.
Three brand new endangered panther kittens were born in the Okaloacoochee State forest.
The Alva Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an Alva home. Everyone was accounted for but the dog.
Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
Residents of the unincorporated community of Tice are urging the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic safety through written suggestions submitted at the Tice Transportation Talk.
The Transportation Talks endeavor is a community outreach process that aims to identify which issues are of utmost concern to civilians. In Tice, residents are calling for the expansion of sidewalks, bike lanes and bus stops.
For long-time community members like James Brown, who gets around by riding his bicycle, the lack of sidewalk access in Tice is a major safety concern, especially in areas of high traffic.
“It’s terrible… they [are] speeding all the time, trying to get from one red light to the next one,” said Brown. “If that light [is] green down there, they’ll come through here flying, trying to catch that light there. They don’t want to be held up.”
Tice resident Wendell Smith has had a similar experience, having been hit by a car several times while navigating the area on his mobile scooter.
“God, I done got hit twice on Palm Beach,” said Smith. “Sidewalks and speed bumps, they need to fix the road.”
Ron Huffman, whose home is located on a residential road littered with potholes and orange safety cones, said that he’s frustrated with the lack of action regarding traffic safety in the area.
“15 repaired water leaks in the last 10 years, and they haven’t done anything to try to fix that reoccurring problem,” Huffman said. “We got streets out here in East Fort Myers that really need some repair.”