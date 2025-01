Authorities are still searching for a 20-year-old man considered armed and dangerous, who escaped from deputies during an attempted arrest.

Deputies first encountered Jacques Gentis near Parker Drive and Lemon Bay Road in Englewood on a Sunday night.

A massive manhunt ensued, but Gentis remains at large nearly 48 hours later.

He is wanted in both Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance in locating him.

During the attempted arrest, he fled on foot, prompting a search by local law enforcement.

Trish Routte, manager for Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, stated, “We’ve got multiple agencies looking for Mr. Gentis. He’s wanted at Sarasota County. But you know, we know that at least on Sunday evening, he was in Charlotte County.”

Gentis is wanted in Sarasota County for armed burglary, criminal mischief and grand theft. He also has two bench warrants out of Charlotte County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released a statement urging the community to remain vigilant and report any sightings.

Routte added, “He needs to be held accountable, for he knows darn well that he’s wanted, and he knows that it’s just a matter of time before he goes back to jail. So we’re just trying to expedite things and get the public to help us out.”

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “The suspect has not been located as of yet, and we are asking our community to be vigilant and report any possible sightings. While our concentration is in the Englewood area, it is very possible the suspect has fled Charlotte County completely and could be in Sarasota County.”

Authorities advise the public not to engage with Gentis if spotted and to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.