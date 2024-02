A miniature pinscher has died, and the owner is in recovery after two dogs attacked them in Cape Coral.

The family is telling their story in the hopes that this never happens to anyone else.

The victim’s sister told WINK News Zeta’s owner was injured on Monday while trying to separate the dogs.

“Zeta,” the miniature pinscher, was injured so severely that she died at the vet hospital.

Despite being covered in bruises and scratches, Jessica Asencio is recovering okay. Although, she hasn’t been able to sleep well since the attack.

“She’s like our daughter. My baby,” said Jessica. “We miss you. I miss you, Zeta.”

Zeta was described as being gentle, hyper and a cuddler.

She was a part of the family and an emotional support dog for Asencio.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the two dogs, one of which is a blue pitbull named Boots, attacked Asencio and Zeta at home.

CCPD has said this isn’t the pitbull’s first offense and that they have gotten complaints about dog fighting from the house the dogs came from.

Boots has been placed on a 10-day quarantine, according to CCPD.

Jessica’s dad, Edwin Asencio, said it’s not the dog’s fault; it’s the owner’s.

“I’m hoping to make sure those dogs don’t get out. They’re not supposed to be out in the street,” said Edwin.

Zeta’s family will soon be putting up a fence in their backyard.

According to CCPD, the two pitbulls are back home with their owners, who take responsibility for their dogs getting out.

Boot’s owners have declined to comment at this time.

A Lee County Animal Services spokesperson says this is still an ongoing investigation and could not share any more details at this time.