The mini pinscher that was attacked. CREDIT: TANIA ASENCIO

A miniature pinscher has died, and the owner is on the mend after two dogs attacked them in a Cape Coral backyard.

The victim’s sister told WINK News the dog’s owner was injured on Monday while trying to separate the dogs from attacking the miniature pinscher.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the two stray dogs, one of which is a blue pit bull, named Boots, attacked the mini pinscher at home on the 2200 block of Northeast Second Street.

In pictures shared with WINK News, the mini pinscher’s owner appears to have sustained several cuts on her hand and arm.

Surrounded by black and blue bruises, a big scratch mark runs down nearly half of her right arm.

Boots was placed on a 10-day quarantine, said police.