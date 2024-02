Lee County Parks and Recreation reminds pickleball players that the public courts at Jerry Brooks Park will close temporarily for repairs.

The park at 150 South Road in Fort Myers will close on Wednesday to repair and replace light poles.

When Hurricane Ian landed on Sept. 28, 2022, high winds caused significant damage to athletic field light poles and sports lighting fixtures throughout various Lee County Parks.

Since the storm, Brooks Park facilities have been closed for nighttime use but reopened in October 2022 for daytime play.

This project will cover the sports lighting repairs for Lee County Parks and Recreation sites.

The project is expected to take about three weeks, weather permitting, and the courts will reopen for daytime and nighttime play once work is complete.