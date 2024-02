A live performance at Ollie’s Pub Records and Beer CREDIT WINK News

Ollie’s Pub in downtown Cape Coral may find a chance to stay open.

The owner, via Facebook, said that this decision has the smallest needle in the largest haystack chance, but he has given it serious consideration.

He said he is still letting the lease end at the end of April because he no longer has the financial or physical ability to keep the pub open.

He said that situations like the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian put him a full three years behind where the pub should be.

However, he has decided to enlist a broker in an attempt to sell the business.

This will mean one of two things.

Option one will be to find a buyer with a similar vision and a liquor license because it would make this much more profitable and would keep the dream alive.

The second option is to liquidate the assets within the building.

The owner of Ollie’s Pub is asking anyone who is interested to reach out as soon as possible so he can put them in touch with the broker he has hired.

“This community deserves a place they can call home, a place where artists and supporters feel free to be their authentic selves and express themselves fearlessly,” he said in his post.