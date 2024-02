(Credit: Skillets)

Following the grand opening of Skillets on Feb. 9 in Port Charlotte’s Peachland Promenade, the lunch and breakfast spot’s 15th location, Ross and Noreen Edlund looked back over the years since opening their first location in 1995 in Naples.

Skillets serves breakfast and lunch items from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The brand is known for serving homemade meals made from scratch with premium ingredients.

The Edlunds arrived in Naples in the early 1990s after Ross Edlund sold his four Let Them Eat Cake bakeries in Chicago.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.