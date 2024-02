If you have felt that the Sunshine State has been extra cloudy over the past few months, you are not wrong. Florida is experiencing its cloudiest winter since recordkeeping began 84 years ago.

Southwest Florida typically sees cloud coverage anywhere between 40 to 50 percent during the winter months. Data from climatologist Brian Brettschneider shows that in December and January, we saw 80% cloud coverage across the state. This is nearly double what is considered typical.

The El Niño pattern we have been experiencing is a big reason behind the increase in cloud coverage. An El Niño will not only lead to more overcast days, but also to rainier than average conditions.