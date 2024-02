For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Fiona is a 1-year-old shepherd mix.

She enjoys playing outdoors and running while being a great cuddler.

Fiona is well-trained and knows a series of commands, which is great for any family who wants a dog without wanting to teach commands.

Diesel is a 1-year-old dog. He loves playing with tennis balls, his favorite toy.

Diesel’s energetic personality would make a great addition to any loving and active family.

For Valentine’s Day week, the CCDAS will discount all pet adoption fees to $14.

The promotion ends on Sunday.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!