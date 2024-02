Joshua Nareau. CREDIT: CCSO

The Charlotte County sheriff has released extensive details of their case against a man accused of murdering his grandfather outside his home back in December.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested 23-year-old Joshua Nareau on Thursday.

According to the arrest warrant report, Nareau is suspected of killing his grandfather, James Khoury, with a rifle outside of his home on Matecumbe Road in Port Charlotte.

The report said Nareau’s grandmother called the police to explain that Khoury had been shot. Nareau stayed on the scene to wait for deputies.

When they arrived, Nareau was lying on the front walkway, where it meets the driveway. A blue lunchbox and a holster with a firearm were next to him.

According to Lynda Khoury, Nareau’s grandmother, she kissed him at the door before Khoury left for the day. He carried his lunch, his gun, wallet and keys with him.

Then she heard a gunshot, and Khoury screamed her name. When she went outside, she heard Khoury hit the ground and saw a hole in his chest. He was shot while walking toward his car.

Lynda told deputies she called Nareau after calling 911.

On Dec. 29, an autopsy on Khoury revealed he was shot in the back, and the projectile exited through his chest.

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the chest, perforated lung and heart. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Deputies said the shooter would have been on the south side of the residence, which was the pathway Nareau would have taken to reach the home from his residence.

According to the report, a search warrant was obtained for Nareau’s cellphone to confirm the story about Lynda calling him after the shooting.

The phone provided his walking activity and showed a match for the same timeframe of the shooting.

After weeks of evidence being collected and tested, deputies arrested Nareau.

He is being held on no bond and faces one count of second-degree murder.

At Nareau’s first court appearance on Friday, the state set the pretrial motion to be held on Feb. 21 and scheduled an arraignment on March 25.

Nareau also cannot contact his family during this time.