CREDIT: CrimeStoppers

Police are asking for help identifying some thieves who stole a utility trailer from a business in Fort Myers.

The trailer was stolen shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday from the 1600 block of Seaboard Street in Fort Myers.

Three suspects were seen arriving in the area in a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck. A passenger and a male in the truck’s bed attached the trailer to the truck before driving off the lot.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the truck was last seen in the area of Cuba Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

The trailer is described as a 2024 Big Tex trailer and is believed to be valued at $7,500.

If you have any information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects or the vehicle, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.