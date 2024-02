CREDIT: Google Maps

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a pickup truck versus pickup truck crash on State Road 776 in Charlotte County. Troopers responded to the scene at 776, also known as Veterans Blvd., and Madaca Lane around one a.m. on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information from the agency stated that truck one, driven by a 69-year-old Punta Gorda man, was traveling the wrong way on SR 776, which resulted in a head-on collision.

The driver of that truck died on the scene.

The second truck had three people in it: a 32-year-old Englewood man and two other females. FHP did not release their ages. All three suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the FHP Traffic Homicide Unit.