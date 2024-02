A classroom food pantry is making a difference at Tropic Isles Elementary School.

“It is making a huge impact,” said Caroline, a fourth-grade teacher at Tropic Isles. “I have students in my class this year who benefited firsthand.”

The classroom-turned-pantry is already making a difference a year later.

Susan Rugel, a school counselor at Tropic Isles said the idea of the pantry began after educators saw a need to combat childhood hunger.

“We saw that our kids were not coming to school ready to learn because they were hungry,” said Rugel.

Before the market opened, Rugel said an estimated 100 to 125 kids would go home hungry.

Currently, the market feeds 50 families a month.

“So many families lost their jobs after the hurricane, lost their homes, didn’t have the ability to put food on the table,” said Rugel, “the rice, the beans, the canned vegetables, the cooking oil, the things that they really need, and maybe they’re not buying, because they need to buy medication or they need to pay their bills.”

Denise Jacobs is in charge of keeping the donations in order. According to Jacobs, the pantry wouldn’t be possible without help from organizations like the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“It has been a tremendous blessing to us,” said Denise Jacobs. “If it wasn’t for the Harry Chapin Food Bank, this would not be possible, period.”

Jacobs also said she hopes donations continue to come in.

“I have students that will come up to me; they’ll give me a hug. ‘Mrs. Jacobs, can you come? Can you come see me today?’ You know, can I go visit the pantry? And so it’s great,” said Jacobs.

Soon, the Sea Star Market will be expanded to hold a monthly nighttime market.

The Sea Star Market is open to anyone with a child attending Tropic Isles Elementary School.

The Market is currently open every other Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those interested can donate to the WINK News March to a Million Meals campaign until March 1.