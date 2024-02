Harry Chapin Food Bank (Credit: WINK News)

All month long, WINK News viewers have helped in our March to a Million Meals campaign mission to provide healthy food to families in need in Southwest Florida.

Thanks to the work of our viewers and the power of the Harry Chapin Food Bank volunteers, WINK is ahead of schedule, but there’s more work to be done.

WINK News reporter Liz Biro talks with Stuart Haniff, the Chief Development Officer of Harry Chapin Foodbank, in a behind-the-scenes look at the food bank.

According to Hannif, volunteers work in three-hour shifts, and every hour of that shift is valued at over $31.

Hannif also said being part of Feeding America allows them to buy food at a much lower rate, helping to reduce the food bank’s bottom line; 96 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward Food distribution programs.

The Harry Chapin Foodbank feeds over 250,000 individuals a month, three meals daily through partner agencies and their own direct service program.

“The need now is higher than it’s ever been,” said Hannif. “In many cases, the meals and the food people have been able to provide because of these donations have been life-saving. It’s amazing.”

In Southwest Florida, one in six children do not know where their next meal will be coming from.