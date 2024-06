The Lee County Sheriff’s Office peeled back the curtain on the February 6, 2024, SWAT situation inside the Bank of America at the Bell Tower Shops in South Fort Myers.

The Agency released never-before-seen footage from that deadly day. A warning: some of this video is graphic.

Sterling Alavache, 36, held up the bank, claiming he had a bomb. He took two people hostage at knifepoint before being shot dead by a SWAT sniper.

LCSO deputies faced the intense situation head-on, using various resources, including Robo dogs, K-9 units, drones, and SWAT teams.

The hostage crisis happened around lunchtime that Tuesday in February. It gripped the attention of Southwest Florida and left much of the area around Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 in gridlock.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said after the suspect entered the bank, he made a bomb threat and became physical with the hostages.

“SWAT team was in place,” said Marceno. “When he presented deadly force like that, our SWAT sniper shot and killed the suspect. We were in fear for her life and her safety.”

Marsha Brown told WINK News she was inside the Bank of America when the man ran in and said he had a bomb.

“He came running in, and he was screaming, ‘I have a bomb. I have a bomb,'” said Marsha Brown, who was inside the bank when Alavache ran in. “He said, ‘I have a bomb, and I will use it.'”

She got out.

“He wasn’t trying to retain us at all. He just said, ‘Get out.’ and we all ran,” said Brown. “I didn’t know that he had hostages. He was young. Foolish, very foolish. No mask.”

Now, we are getting a better look at how it unfolded, intensified, and ended.

In a previously released 911 call from inside the bank, you can hear someone who seems to be Alavache and the final chaotic moments of the situation.

“Stay right there. I don’t want to hurt them. Can you listen to me? Back up! Back up,” someone shouted during the hostage negotiations. Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36. CREDIT: LCSO

Friends of Alavache had described him as a good man who had struggled with addiction.

LCSO previously released bodycam footage of the final seconds of the hostage negotiation effort inside the bank.

Negotiators spoke with Alavache, followed by the sniper firing and killing him.

“Listen, listen, just come out here; let me see your hands up. We’ll work with you. I know you’re going through a lot, but this isn’t gonna make what you’re going through any easier,” said the negotiator in the bodycam footage.

The sniper who shot and killed Alavache, Lt. Paul Nader, was recognized as Deputy of the Quarter by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on June 5, 2024. One of the hostages spoke at the ceremony. You can watch the video below.