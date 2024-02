The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage that appears to be the final seconds of the hostage negotiation effort inside the Bank America at Bell Tower.

In the video hostage negotiators speak with 36-year-old Sterling Alavache, followed by an LCSO sniper firing that killed Alavache, Tuesday afternoon.

Today the Bank of America at Belltower is closed.

All other Bank of Americas in the local area are closed until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

After the hostages were safe, WINK News obtained video of the hostage negotiator trying to reason with the suspect.

“Listen, listen, just come out here let me see your hands up. We’ll work with you. I know you’re going through a lot, but this isn’t gonna make what you’re going through any easier,” said the negotiator in the bodycam footage.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.