As soon as the sheriff’s office released the suspect’s name, WINK started looking into his past.

We found a lengthy criminal background and reports of disturbing behavior. Court records indicate Sterling Ramon Alavache lived in Charlotte County and was 36 years old.

We found four arrest reports in Charlotte County dating back to January 2017.

According to his first arrest report, witnesses said Alavache was chasing cars with a knife.

That was at the Circle K on U.S. 41 at Tarpon Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

In April 2021, the state dropped those charges against him. We have not confirmed whether Alavache ever spent time in jail.

We also searched online and appeared to find his social media pages.

On his TikTok account, a video includes text saying, “Do not test my patience. Never put me in a position to show you just how cruel and ruthless I can be.”

We’ll keep digging into his past, and we also work to find out more about what happened in that bank.