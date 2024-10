The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a robbery-turned-shooting that occurred overnight in the Dunbar community.

According to the FMPD, police received the shooting call at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Henderson Avenue and Franklin Street.

WINK News arrived to communicate with the FMPD about possible causes and injuries.

According to an FMPD sergeant, the victim was inside his vehicle when the suspect, a man dressed in all black and armed with a handgun, approached him in an attempt to rob him.

The altercation led to the shooting, causing injuries to the victim.

Police confirmed that the man was transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Hospital, where he is currently receiving surgery for his injuries.

The status of the man is unknown; however, his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police swarmed the scene as cruisers, K9 units, and helicopters combed the area to search for the alleged shooter.

After 45 minutes of searching, police cleared the scene.

The suspect has not been apprehended.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

FMPD urges anyone with information regarding the identity and or whereabouts of the alleged shooter to call the Fort Myers Police Department.