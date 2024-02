In a new 911 call released from inside the Bank of America hostage situation, you can hear someone who seems to be Alavache and the final chaotic moments of the situation.

“Stay right there, I don’t want to hurt them. Can you listen to me? Back up! Back up,” someone shouted during the hostage negotiations with Alavache.

WINK News first reported on the situation Tuesday.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the scene, Lee County Sheriff Marceno said a SWAT sniper shot and killed Alavache while holding two hostages at knifepoint.

β€œWe tried to negotiate with him continuously,” said Marceno. β€œAt one point of the negotiations, he became physical. He started to put one of the hostages in a headlock, and he had the knife to her throat.”

READ MORE: Retired Police Chief gives perspective on Bank of America hostage scene

Deputy K-9s searched the building to determine whether explosive devices were in the building while negotiators worked to get Alavache to release the hostages.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.