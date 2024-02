A moment of precision, accuracy and elite skill instantly ended prolonged chaos in south Fort Myers.

A retired deputy chief with 25 years of experience told WINK News when you have a hostage situation, like what unfolded on Tuesday, law enforcement is trained to respond immediately if there is a shot fired.

Once they hear gunfire, no matter who it comes from, they have to get inside as quickly as possible and secure the situation.

New body camera footage shows the moments before a sniper from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed the suspect, saving two hostages.

Deputies say he placed them in a chokehold and held a blade to at least one of their throats.

Deputies could be overheard negotiating with 36-year-old Sterling Alavache in the video during the Bank of America scene near the Bell Tower Shops.

Retired Aurora Illinois Deputy Chief of Police Keefe Johnson reviewed the video.

“I would think that a shot was fired. And then they made the entry. Who the shot was fired by? I wouldn’t be able to tell just from looking at the video,” said Johnson.

During another part of the body cam footage, a woman’s voice can be heard telling the first responder what to say.

“The negotiator would have direct communications with the hostage taker best preferred, but in some cases, depending on if someone is on the scene has already started the dialogue. And if they feel comfortable continuing, then they will allow the conversation to continue between the police personnel already on the scene,” said Johnson.

We do see in a video taken by someone inside the building during the ordeal that negotiations between deputies and the suspect were going back and forth for some time.

Johnson told WINK News that, if possible, the goal is to bring everyone out safely. During this particular situation, when the suspect poses a threat and has a weapon, deadly force will be used.