Professionalism, integrity and compassion are the mottos of the Greater Naples Fire District. They’re also words that describe the district’s leader, Nolan Sapp.

The fire service has never been a job for Chief Sapp. It’s been his way of life.

On Friday, he retired from the Greater Naples Fire District with more than four decades of public service.

“I’ve done it since high school,” he said. “It’s all I’ve ever known.”

Sapp started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Kentucky, and he eventually became a police officer but still loved fighting fires.

He moved to Naples in 1991 and worked his way up the ranks with North Naples Fire, Golden Gate Fire, and then the Greater Naples Fire District.

“I hope I made a difference,” he said. “I hope I made it better than when I found it.”

Sapp has done a lot in his three years as chief, from replacing the fleet to improving the ALS program.

Those accomplishments, however, aren’t his biggest moment.

“I’m hiring the children of some of the people that I started with,” he said. “So, it’s full circle.”

He wants the future fire chief to continue the legacy of the Greater Naples Fire District and build upon what they’ve started.

“We’re gonna continue that,” said Chris Wolfe, Deputy Fire Chief for Greater Naples Fire District.

Sapp also hopes the district continues to keep the same focus he’s had for 46 years.

“The community always comes first,” said Sapp. “I couldn’t have done it without the people in my life and the people that are in that room.”

“We’re all here to support him and then send him off in good spirits,” Wolfe said.

Chief Sapp’s retirement party was full of people who came to celebrate the career of a public servant.

Now that he’s retired, Chief Sapp plans to spend more time with his family and grandchildren.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Wolfe will become the interim fire chief.