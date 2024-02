Following an intense failed bank robbery at the Bank of America Bell Tower location in South Fort Myers, the bank has decided to remain closed until further notice.

On Tuesday, pandemonium struck the shopping center at around 11 a.m., after Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36, entered the banking branch announcing a bomb in his possession, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

The situation quickly escalated into a hostage scenario, where Alavache held a bank teller at knifepoint.

Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36. CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI responded to the situation and attempted to negotiate with Alavache to release the hostage and surrender.

The standoff concluded with a SWAT sniper shooting and killing Alavache.

None of the hostages were physically harmed during the confrontation.

During this time, bank management will meet with employees to discuss what happened.

All other nearby Bank of America branches will be closed until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.