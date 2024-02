WINK News has met its goal of providing 1,000,000 meals to families in need.

We hit the goal just before 10 a.m. Saturday to cheers in the studio.

March to a Million Meals raises money to feed families in Southwest Florida who may be struggling to get by, supported by outlets like United Way and the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Every dollar raised is $2 in meals to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Donating $6 feeds a family of four or donating $60 feeds ten families.

The need, however, continues, and every donation will continue to feed those who struggle to afford food in our neighborhood.

Those interested can still donate to March to a Million Meals until March 1.

Thank you to all the WINK viewers who made it possible to reach this goal, and please continue to donate.