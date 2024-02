WINK is proud to champion the cause of ending hunger in southwest Florida.

March to a Million Meals is our vessel to accomplish that goal.

Click here for information on donating to WINK FEEDS FAMILIES – March To A Million Meals

It’s one thing to talk about how your donations will help those in need. It’s another thing to show you.

WINK News anchor Lois Thome showed viewers one of the food boxes that goes to families at some mobile pantry distributions. MARCH TO A MILLION MEALS. CREDIT: WINK News

The contents of the box have enough food to feed a family of four for five days. It is a family-friendly food kit, so it has food that kids will like, such as mac and cheese and peanut butter and jelly.

The box also contains beans, rice, oatmeal, shelf-stable milk and juice.

You can donate until March 1. Every dollar raised is $2 in meals to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. That means donating $6 feeds a family of four or donating $60 feeds 10 families.