WINK News is locked in as we March to a Million Meals in Southwest Florida. Far too many are struggling to put food on the table, but together, we can put an end to unnecessary hunger in the Southwest Florida community.

Taking a trip to Bonita Springs, you would find out that the aches of hunger are felt by those you might not expect.

Click here for information on donating to WINK FEEDS FAMILIES – March To A Million Meals

No matter who you are or where you come from, we all can use a little help sometimes.

“Being I’m on a limited income and being a disabled veteran, it does help me out tremendously,” said Tom from Bonita Springs. MARCH TO A MILLION MEALS. CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News met the Vietnam War veteran at the Bonita Springs Assistance office.

“Although we still serve people from age 0 to 100, we have seen a much larger increase in our senior citizens that have never asked for supplemental food before,” said Teri Lamaine, the Bonita Springs Assistance Executive director.

It’s just one of many local outlets in the United Way and the Harry Chapin Food Bank supports.

“They kind of get like a unique plethora of whatever we have, whatever we get,” said Lamaine. CREDIT: WINK News

Shelves are stocked full of donated food that volunteers give to those in need.

“Premade boxes for today– as you can see we try to cover all of the meals,” said Lamaine.

WINK’s March to a Million Meals raises money to feed people with families like Patricia’s.

“It’s nice, it’s very nice. We thank them all the time,” said Patricia.

With 96 cents of every single dollar donated to help those in need in Southwest Florida.

“The reaction we get from the people is they know we’re serving them with dignity, we keep everything confidential. It is such a sigh of relief,” said Lamaine.

You can donate until March 1. Every dollar raised is $2 in meals to the Harry Chapin Food Bank. That means donating $6 feeds a family of four or donating $60 feeds 10 families.