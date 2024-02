The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.

According to CCSO, someone walking by the scene contacted law enforcement around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is located at 476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte. They declined to comment on the discovery.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said things like the recent rain, weather or animals could make it more complicated to identify the body.

Some in the area said they are not too surprised this has happened and say there is a large homeless population in the area.

According to CCSO, there does not seem to be any signs of foul play.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.