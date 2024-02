A car crashing into a Lee County building authorities believe has been empty since Hurricane Ian, is leading to more questions than answers.

According to the Matlache and Pine Island Fire Control District, nobody was hurt in the Pine Island crash, and it’s unclear why it crashed into the building.

One woman found what appeared like a drive-thru with an unconventional appearance.

“She was gonna get a gift at my shop. Instead she drove her car through this building here. So it was a lot different day for her,” said Kevin Farley, an employee at the nearby Salt and Poppy Gift Shop.

The crash site was surrounded with yellow fire line tape with wood, glass and other building rubble pell-mell around the scene.

“We were here working like any normal day when we saw a car coming out of the back of that building,” said Alfredo Gomez, the owner of the nearby Tacos El Viejon.

The woman’s SUV went in one side of the building, pushing through the other end.

“I think she just hit the gas instead of the brake, which, I guess pretty obvious,” said Farley.

Nobody was in the building, originally called Nick B’s Artisan Foods, when the SUV crashed into it. Car crash leading to a scene with splintered wood. CREDIT: WINK News

“Thank God, there was no one in there. That would have been a lot different,” said Farley.

What used to be windows and walls is now just scraps. Furniture that was once inside lay scattered.

A sign, originally written with the word ‘fresh,’ transformed into nothing more than splintered wood and dust.

Loose wires at the crash scene led the fire department to disconnect the vehicle’s battery and power to the structure.

The owner was told about what happened and is supposed to board the building up.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.