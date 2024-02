The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement to allow free overflow parking for the Southwest Florida Ag Expo.

On Tuesday, a site at 18871 Old Bayshore Road, about a mile north of the Lee County Civic Center Complex, was approved for overflow parking and equipment staging during the Ag Expo.

The agreement is with the property owners, Van Roekel & Van Roekel, D.V.M., P.A.

The overflow parking will be used during peak times during the Ag Expo.

According to the county, LeeTran shuttles will transport attendees back and forth to the Lee County Civic Center Complex using Old Bayshore Road, a county-maintained roadway, without using State Road 31.

The county also has made improvements and expanded parking at the event site.

The county recently completed a project approved by commissioners in January to resurface key areas of the Lee County Civic Center Complex, including the main entrance, a portion of the parking lot and the perimeter.

The parking lot was restriped, adding 300 spaces to maximize event usage.

The public is invited to attend an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the Lee County Civic Center Complex, 11831 Bayshore Road, the opening day of the Ag Expo.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., following the ceremony.

The Ag Expo celebrates the work and accomplishments of Southwest Florida youth active in 4-H, FFA, and more while offering fun, food and rides for the entire community.

Opening day features $1 admission and $1 ride tickets. The 11-day event offers themed promotions, such as Community Night, Senior Day and Latin Night.