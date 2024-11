Lee County Courthouse. CREDIT: WINK News

Following Election Tuesday, Lee County is set to inaugurate three newly elected members onto its commissioner board.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Commission Chambers of the Old Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers.

A reception will be held at 9 a.m., and the commissioner board meeting at 9:30 a.m.

The following will be taking the Oath of Office:

District 1 Commissioner Kevin Ruane currently serves as Board vice chairman and has served since 2020.

District 3 Commissioner David Mulicka.

District 5 Commissioner Mike Greenwell currently serves as Board chairman and has served since 2022.

Commissioner Cecil L. Pendergrass, District 2, and Commissioner Brian Hamman, District 4, will welcome guests and provide closing remarks.

The Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts Vocal Departments A capella group will perform the national anthem and another selection.

Major Ethan Frizzell of the Salvation Army will be providing the invocation.

The public is invited to attend the free event.