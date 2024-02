FILE: Manatees swimming as a group. (Credit: WINK News/FILE)

One of Florida’s most beloved marine mammals had a great 2023 after setting a six-year record-low number of reported mortalities.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida manatees experienced the fewest reported moralities since 2017 in 2023. Good news for Florida Manatees!

In 2023, Florida manatees had the lowest number of reported mortalities since 2017. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Blue Springs State Park to highlight Florida’s manatees and the successful combined efforts being made to protect this… pic.twitter.com/LNqmrzU9Gi — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 19, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware of the successful efforts in preserving one of Florida’s most well-known species. He stopped by Blue Springs State Park on Feb. 6 and discussed the importance and successful efforts that authorities make to ensure sea cows thrive and stay safe in Florida.

During his speech at Blue Springs State Park, DeSantis explained that around 900 manatees gathered there. The state park has become a safe haven for the manatee population because of its favorable conditions for the animals.

“We are grateful for his continued dedication to providing resources for manatee care and rehabilitation,” said FWC executive director Roger Young. Manatees trapped in a Whiskey Creek waterway. CREDIT: WINK News

FWC noted that the successful preservation of the species is partly thanks to a $50 million investment in 2019.

That investment went toward enhancing and expanding rescue operations for the species. The money also helped grow rehabilitation efforts for the species.

Part of the $50 million went toward funding habitat restoration, especially in manatees-concentrated areas.

Click here to learn more information about the 2023 manatee mortalities from FWC.