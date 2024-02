Getty Images

Punta Gorda’s five-year financial plan will be discussed during a Feb. 21 City Council meeting, including damages from Hurricane Ian and increasing costs for infrastructure due to continued growth.

The millage rate, dollars assessed for each $1,000 of value, for fiscal year 2024 is 3.95 mills. Although the rate hasn’t changed since 2022, rising property values has increased tax collections.

A notable exception is properties that were destroyed or sustained significant damages from Hurricane Ian and have either been taken off the tax rolls or had their values significantly reduced.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.