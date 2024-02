A Florida bill preventing children under 16 from having a social media account has now made its way to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk for approval.

House Bill 1, or the Online Protections for Minors Bill, will require specific social media platforms to prohibit certain minors from creating new accounts and verify the age of account holders.

The bill will specify the age verification methods the social media platform is required and authorized to offer and will terminate existing accounts made by children under the specified age.

DeSantis has previously mentioned that the bill idea is good, but there is a possibility of a veto to occur.

Once the bill reaches the governor’s desk, he’ll have seven days to change it and send it back to the legislature, veto it, or sign it into law.

The bill has been met with divisive reactions, with supporters being hopeful that the law will improve mental health and prevent children from being exposed to online predators.

Opponents of the bill say that parents should decide whether children should use social media, criticizing the bill for taking control away from parents.

If the bill is made into law, one question will persist. How will the social media ban be enforced on companies not in Florida?