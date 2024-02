The I-75 and Colonial Boulevard Diverging Diamond project seeks to make driving around the congested area of Fort Myers more bearable for motorists.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the bustling area has grown tremendously in just a few years, creating massive driving headaches for locals.

To remedy this, the project will construct a roundabout to help alleviate traffic; however, several roads will be closed temporarily for crews to begin working.

Rolfes Road will be temporarily closed for construction crews.

The project has seen a few delays, including COVID-19, supply chain issues, and Hurricane Ian, which traditionally would create financial penalties for the contractor hired; however, FDOT granted a time extension due to extenuating circumstances.

Motorists are advised to leave for their morning commutes earlier than intended due to the road diversions.