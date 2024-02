A man has been arrested after, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said, he raped a woman at a hotel in Englewood.

According to CCSO, 25-year-old Santo Felix Cruz-Ramos was arrested at the hotel Sunday night.

According to the victim, she and the suspect were talking before she invited him to her room for a couple of drinks.

When they got into the room, deputies said, Cruz-Ramos pushed her onto the bed and forced himself on her.

After the attack, Cruz-Ramos was seen running from the scene on hotel security footage.

Cruz-Ramos was later identified to authorities by the bright yellow jacket seen in the hotel security camera footage.

Cruz-Ramos is being held without bond, and Border Patrol has been contacted because deputies determined he was in the country illegally.

“I don’t care where you’re from. If you come to Charlotte County and you commit a crime, especially one as heinous as this, you will face consequences for that action,” said Sherrif Bill Prummel in a statement following the arrest. “I want to commend the victim for her courage to come forward with this. It is not an easy to thing to do, and because she did, we can make sure that he doesn’t do this to anyone else here.”