Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

A moped driver died while another was critically injured after crashing into an ATV on Eucalyptus Boulevard in LaBelle.

The crash was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at around 2:23 p.m., on Sunday.

According to FHP, the ATV was traveling on the north shoulder of Eucalyptus Boulevard, west of Rainbow Circle.

The moped was traveling in the same direction as the ATV.

The ATV then attempted to cross Eucalyptus Boulevard from the shoulder path, entering the direct path of the moped.

The moped then collided with the front left tire of the ATV, causing both the moped driver and the passenger to eject from the vehicle.

A 30-year-old male occupant from Lakeland was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 32-year-old male from Miami was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

FHP has not yet identified which of the two men was driving the moped at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.