A lifelong fan of comedy, Larry Venturino went from watching “The Three Stooges” as a child to opening Venturino’s Comedy Club inside Embassy Suites by Hilton, 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero.

It all started a decade ago when Venturino and a friend would write jokes together, with Venturino being the one to dive headfirst into the world of comedy. “I said, ‘One of us needs to try this, so I did,’” he said. “Then it snowballed from there, where it started as kind of a bucket list, and then it all of a sudden now is a full-time career for me.”

Venturino has been doing stand-up comedy for 10 years after spending more than 20 years as a social worker.

