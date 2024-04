Being a teenager is tough. Being a teenager and one of the best junior golfers in the country is tougher so when it all gets to be too much, you can find Estero 16-year-old Gianna Clemente on the driving range.

“The golf course kind of becomes like a sanctuary where everything is just very peaceful,” Gianna Clemente said.

When she’s at peace she’s at her best, the young golfer has already achieved things most golfers only dream of.

Like qualifying for three straight LPGA Tour events and playing Augusta National twice.

“Stepping on the first tee at Augusta was like, it was like an out of body experience.”

As recently as last month Gianna was named a member of the inaugural U.S. National Junior Team, an 18-player roster made up of the country’s top junior players.

“I can’t say I ever thought I’d be at this level at 16.”

She’s honored that she is and honored to compete for her country on the national stage.

The travel, training, and online schooling can be overwhelming at times, but the golf great says she wouldn’t trade any of it.

“It is a whirlwind at times, but just the places that I’ve been able to go and the people that I’ve met, it overcomes any of the negative stuff.”

Gianna’s first training camp with the full national team is two weeks away. Their first friendly international match is this summer against Australia.