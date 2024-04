A new Brooklyn-style pizzeria and Italian restaurant with roots in Naples, Italy, launched this month in Naples, Florida.

The new local venue has been a lifetime in the making for Mike Bruno, who opened Bruno’s Italian House & Pizzeria in early April in Tanglewood Marketplace, the center anchored by Outback Steakhouse and Snyderman’s Shoes on U.S. 41 North.

“Ever since I was a kid, I said I wanted to open my own place with my own name,” Bruno said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.