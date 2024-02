An elementary school teacher walking his students into a classroom. Photo Credit: WINK

Following the latest water main break in LaBelle, the Hendry County School District announced all schools are closing effective immediately.

According to the Hendry County School District, the school closure announcement was posted on social media just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

The school district gave parents and guardians early pickup and bus dismissal options.

If you can, pick your child up immediately by going to the designated carpool area at your child’s school.

However, if you are going home via the school bus, that will happen one hour earlier than usual.

According to the City of LaBelle, the water will be shut off to the entire city following the water main break at the corner of Bridge Street and Park Avenue.

The water main break may take five hours to repair and is expected to cause road closures in the area.

It remains unknown if school will be out Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.