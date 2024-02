Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida updated with its hourly weather forecast seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking a cooler start to your Monday morning with ideal afternoon temperatures for the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will start in the high 40s into the lower 50s.

The hour-by-hour graphic above indicates the temperatures will progressively get warmer.

Beginning in the late morning, the weather will be fantastic for any beach and boating plans.

High temperatures will peak in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain consistently in the 80s throughout the week, with a potential of rain showers appearing through the latter half of the week.

Monday will be rain-free.

You can catch Nash’s weather forecast every weekday on WINK News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 a.m.