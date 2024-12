The Weather Authority says it will be another beautiful weekend across Southwest Florida.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

It’s slightly less humid outside due to a weak cold front that has pushed south of our area.

By the evening, it will feel cool, with temperatures back into the 60s and a breeze out of the northeast, which will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday

Another great weather day is in store with mostly sunny skies and temperatures only a notch warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

Yet again, we stay dry overhead with a slight breeze out of the east and northeast.

This week

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the low 80s for the start of the upcoming work week with sun and clouds.

Then, by midweek, we will be tracking a cold front that will bring us some scattered showers by midweek.

Once that front passes south, drier air and cooler temperatures will return under mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week.

Beach and boating

As high pressure builds in, gusty winds will build out of the northeast.

The winds will subside slightly throughout the day, staying out of the northeast.

Saturday, the Gulf wave heights are reaching around 2 to 4 feet, with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is 66 degrees.