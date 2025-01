The Weather Authority says a pleasant day is in store for Southwest Florida, with much more sunshine than we saw on Saturday.

Morning temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s and will warm up to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

It will stay pleasant and less humid under mostly sunny skies thanks to Saturday’s frontal system that pushed south.

Winds are out of the north on Sunday, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday

Warmer weather fans rejoice! On Monday, a brief warm front will be in control of our weather pattern.

High temperatures will be above-normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sun and clouds stay overhead with a chance for a stray shower.

This week

By Monday evening, we will already be tracking our next cold front, which will bring a few showers by Tuesday before ushering in cooler temperatures by midweek.

Highs will be back down into the upper 60s, with chilly overnight lows in the 40s.

Beach and boating

Winds are much lighter today out of the northeast, around 5 to 10 knots.

The Gulf wave heights reach around 2 to 4 feet, with a light chop in our bays and inland waters.

Compared to Saturday, we will see a lot more sunshine and blue skies overhead throughout the day.