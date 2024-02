Alligator scene in Naples. CREDIT: NAPLES PD

Police were alerted when someone saw an alligator on a resident’s dock in a Collier County neighborhood.

According to the Naples Police Department, the alligator was seen on a resident’s dock in Moorings Bay on Tuesday afternoon. An alligator was seen swimming in the Gulf of Mexico recently. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The gator either had a guilty conscience or didn’t want officers to find out about other crimes it had committed because, after seeing officers, it “decided to scram,” according to police.

NPD wants to remind everyone never to feed gators and always stay safe by keeping a respectable distance.

Keep in mind to only swim in designated swimming areas during daylight hours, and if you have a pet on a leash keep it away from the water.

Call 866-392-4286 to report a nuisance gator to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

