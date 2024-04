Jewish communities worldwide will begin celebrating Passover at sundown on Monday as the community commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

On Passover, families gather for special meals called Seders, retelling the story of Exodus through rituals and symbolic foods.

Jewish communities, including those in Southwest Florida, face unease despite the holiday’s celebratory nature.

The community has been subject to antisemitic incidents, leaving many people across Southwest Florida feeling unsafe to practice their faith.

According to the ADL Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, in 2023, assaults, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people increased 140% compared to 2022.

In 2022, there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents, which means last year, there were nearly 8,900 incidents.

On Thursday, Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, said the FBI is closely tracking any threats aimed toward the Jewish community.

He also said they are actively attacking any perpetrators in full force.

Other agencies like the Collier and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as the Fort Myers and Cape Coral Police Departments, also pledged to increase vigilance and security in response to these heightened concerns.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it has done 20,000 area checks at places of worship this year.

Local law enforcement has begun to increase vigilance and security at temples.

“People are worried. Yeah, there’s a lot of anxiety and fear,” said a local resident.

“We have a few of our older kids who have expressed fear of letting other people know that they’re Jewish, which we try to address,” said a local resident.

The community is trying to find a silver lining in all of this. They have a strong message for everyone who is scared to celebrate Passover.

“Fear is definitely there, and I would say fear motivates,” said a local resident, “and I’m trying to use that fear to create resilience. I don’t want to breed that fear into my children. They can survive and stand up and have the heart and the resilience to move forward. That’s the message of Passover. That is what it is.”

“Do we need to take the threat seriously? Do we need increased security? Absolutely. But don’t let this prevent you from celebrating the Miracle of Passover,” said a local resident.

Passover will be celebrated on Monday through April 30.