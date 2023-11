A 10-foot-long reptilian visitor stopped by a beach at Boca Grande before authorities relocated the massive animal.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an alligator seen at the beach was relocated with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Boca Grande Fire Department.

The colossal gator could be seen calmly sunbathing on the Boca Grande beach.

Call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 if you are concerned about a gator. The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance gator trappers to resolve the situation.

