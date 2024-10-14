Boca Grande businesses clean up after Milton

WINK News
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
“We sandbag front and back doors. Turned off all electric. We did everything we possibly could,” said Dina Beaumont. “It’s way worse, way worse than I could have imagined not the water was so intrusive that our entire inventory is ruined. It’s wet, it’s muddy. Our floors have buckled.”
Beaumont owns Sunsets of Boca Grande in downtown.
“I’ve always loved Boca Grande. I’ve wanted to live here for the last 40 years, and I moved here three years ago to open my business,” said Beaumont.
Soon after opening, Hurricane Ian struck.
“We were hit with Ian. It was terribly destructive. I did lose half my store, but I did keep half my store last time under ian, tremendous flooding, tremendous damage,” said Beaumont.
After that came Hurricane Helene.
“The rest of the downtown was flooded, homes, condominiums, destroyed, but this building was spared,” said Beaumont.
But Mother Nature had other plans this time around, with Milton affecting everything near and dear to Beaumont.
“My home is flooded. I can’t go I can’t even get in there. I have men there right now ripping out the sheetrock on the bottom floor. It’s already started to mold,” said Beaumont.
And her rental condo: “Obliterated. It’s right on the ocean. It was beautiful, but it’s there’s nothing left,” said Beaumont.
Even still, Beaumont remains committed to the beautiful island community.
“I love it here. I don’t want to live anywhere else, so I’m going to rebuild. I’m going to be here. But it’s not easy,” said Beaumont.