Charlotte County’s Tourist Development Tax revenue was down 4.9% year-over-year in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which ran from October until December 2023.

The Tourist Development Tax, or TDT, is a 5% charge on the revenue collected on the rental of living quarter accommodations for a period of six months or less. Revenue from the TDT is vital to the county, said Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau, or VCB.

“Last fiscal year, research indicates that tourism generated over $1 billion in economic impact for Charlotte County with over 980,000 visitors coming to our area in fiscal year 2023, spending over 1 million room nights in our local hotels, motels and vacation homes,” he said.

