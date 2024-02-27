Son of brutal killer charged with 10 counts of child porn

Zachary Zieler. CREDIT: LCSO

The son of a convicted rapist and murderer is in court on child porn charges.

Zachary Zieler is facing 10 counts of child pornography.

A forensic review of the evidence located multiple files depicting children, some younger than 5 years old being sexually abused.

His father, Joseph Zieler, is now on death row for a double homicide in 1990.

He beat, sexually assaulted, and killed 11-year-old Robin Cornell and 32-year-old Lisa Story. He was sentenced to death last June.

If he is released, Zachary is to have no contact with minor children, no internet, and he must remain in Florida.

His bond is set at $100,000.

The next court date is set for April 1.